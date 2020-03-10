Austin's MotoGP Race Postponed Until November Due To Coronavirus Concerns

The Americas Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas has been postponed until November due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, MotoGP said.

The world championship motorcycle race was originally scheduled for April 3-5. Event organizers said on the MotoGP website that the race will now take place Nov. 13-15. The Austin race was to be the first race of the season after MotoGP canceled two other races due to coronavirus fears.

The decision to delay the race came on the heels of the cancellation of this year's South by Southwest festival, announced Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.