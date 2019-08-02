Authorities Announce Increased Award For Information In Deadly San Marcos Arson Case

By 1 minute ago

The reward has been raised to $110,000 for information identifying the person who started a fire last summer at the Iconic Village Apartments near the Texas State University campus in San Marcos. The fire killed five people and injured many more.

San Marcos Fire Marshal Kelly Kistner talks about the increased reward for information in the Iconic Village Apartments fire. At right is ATF Assistant Special Agent in Charge Michael Weddell.
Credit Facebook Live screengrab

Investigators have received a number of tips over the months, but none of them has led to a suspect. ATF Assistant Special Agent in Charge Michael Weddell said he hopes that is about to change.

“We’re hopeful that if there’s an individual or individuals out there and they’re kind of on the fence with that information that this might be a big enough push to now bring them forward to make that commitment to work with us to assist us in this investigation,” Weddell said at Friday's announcement of the increased award.

Weddell said investigators have followed every lead they’ve had as far as it would go.

“We hope that this reward will be enough to help provide information, to help get just that one key piece of information we need to develop that final suspect,” he said.

San Marcos Fire Marshal Kelly Kistner said investigators think they know how the fire was set, but they’re being careful not to release that information to the public.

“We don’t want anybody who may be responsible for this to have any information that could hinder our investigation," Kistner said, "so we’re keeping all that information close and within the investigative team, so that when we do find the right person and they give us the information of what happened, we will know that it is accurate and that it is truthful.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 888-ATF-TIPS.

Tags: 
San Marcos
Iconic Village Apartments

Related Content

Hays County Expands Early Voting Access For Texas State University Students

By Oct 26, 2018
Mikala Compton for The Texas Tribune

After being threatened with a lawsuit over early voting access at Texas State University, Hays County commissioners voted Friday to expand voting hours on campus.

In an emergency meeting, the Republican-dominated court voted to re-open the early voting site that operated on campus during the first three days of early voting. The polling location at the LBJ Student Center will reopen on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The commissioners also agreed to add an Election Day voting site at the university.

Student Voting Rights Fight Erupts At Texas State University

By Oct 26, 2018

“The burdens imposed by closing the on-campus early voting location fall particularly and disproportionately on the county’s young voters, who are significantly more likely to live on or near campus and are less likely to have easy, immediate access to reliable transportation to vote off-campus,” Beth Stevens, the Texas Civil Right's Project's voting rights legal director, wrote.

San Marcos Fights To Protect Its River And Parks From Littering

By Elizabeth Parrish Jan 15, 2018
Elizabeth Parrish

As both the tourist and resident populations of San Marcos double, so must efforts to protect it from litter. While individual groups tackle the problem in their own way, everyone comes together for one type of prevention: annual and monthly cleanups.