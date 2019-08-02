Authorities Announce Increased Award For Information In Deadly San Marcos Arson Case

The reward has been raised to $110,000 for information identifying the person who started a fire last summer at the Iconic Village Apartments near the Texas State University campus in San Marcos. The fire killed five people and injured many more.

Investigators have received a number of tips over the months, but none of them has led to a suspect. ATF Assistant Special Agent in Charge Michael Weddell said he hopes that is about to change.

“We’re hopeful that if there’s an individual or individuals out there and they’re kind of on the fence with that information that this might be a big enough push to now bring them forward to make that commitment to work with us to assist us in this investigation,” Weddell said at Friday's announcement of the increased award.

Weddell said investigators have followed every lead they’ve had as far as it would go.

“We hope that this reward will be enough to help provide information, to help get just that one key piece of information we need to develop that final suspect,” he said.

San Marcos Fire Marshal Kelly Kistner said investigators think they know how the fire was set, but they’re being careful not to release that information to the public.

“We don’t want anybody who may be responsible for this to have any information that could hinder our investigation," Kistner said, "so we’re keeping all that information close and within the investigative team, so that when we do find the right person and they give us the information of what happened, we will know that it is accurate and that it is truthful.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 888-ATF-TIPS.