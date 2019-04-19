The Best Songs Ever ... This Week, April 19, 2019

The staff at our sister station KUTX scour the earth to bring listeners the best music. Most Fridays, they share three of their favorite songs on Morning Edition.

"Wasted Youth" by Jenny Lewis

Let’s begin with a songwriter who knows how to hurt my heart in the most melodic way possible: Jenny Lewis. Her fourth solo album, On The Line, is arguably her best work yet, and the track I’ve selected is “Wasted Youth.” For reasons too complicated to explain, it brings me so much joy to experience an artist as superb as Lewis singing so gorgeously about ... regret and other tangled emotions.

"Turn the Light" by Karen O & Danger Mouse

Over to a dynamic duo that I certainly was not expecting, but certainly makes so much sense when I hear it – Karen O and Danger Mouse. Both artists are known for their own work, and both have also made excellent collaborators with many other artists. So it’s about time these great minds teamed up, and they certainly did to create the album Lux Prima. Overall, it’s an outstanding interaction where it feels like the worlds of '60s pop, Motown soul, funk and '90s trip-hop collide. It’s brilliant. Karen O’s voice is perfection. I dig the groove on "Turn The Light" in particular.

"Juice" by Lizzo

My final selection on the list comes from a multi-talented artist who can easily rock a classic sound with a modern sensibility: Lizzo. This singer, rapper, flautist and dancer has an album titled Cuz I Love You, and the euphoric track I’ve selected is “Juice.” I’m totally feeling an '80s vibe, in terms of UK artist Junior doing “Mama Used to Say." Remember that track? There’s similar vibrancy to “Juice," and Lizzo knows that she rules the school.

Produced by Art Levy.