The Best Songs Ever ... This Week, April 26, 2019

The staff at our sister station KUTX scour the earth to bring listeners the best music. Most Fridays, they share three of their favorite songs on Morning Edition.

"Raven" by The Well

KUTX has always had a penchant for genre diversity, and our current Artist of the Month has extended that diversity into the realm of heavy metal. The Well is psych-metal done, well, very well. The Austin trio is a force to be reckoned with, and its new album, Death and Consolation, gets a free album-release show at Independence Brewing on Saturday (along with a Well-themed beer). In the meantime, check out "Raven."

"Angels" by Magna Carda

Moseying on to the opposite end of the sonic spectrum, we've got the newest single from Austin's Magna Carda. Megz Kelli and DJ Dougie Do have been carving out a space for themselves in Austin's hip-hop scene for years, seamlessly crossing over and gaining fans from all the city's demographics – and, for good reason. "Angels" comes from Magna Carda's new EP, Ladee.

"Treat Her Like a Lady" by U.S. Girls

And finally, one of my favorites doing an excellent cover of a soul classic. Megan Remy, better known as U.S. Girls, puts a cool, female-centric spin on Cornelius Brothers & Sister Rose's "Treat Her Like A Lady" – and brother, heed her words.

Produced by Art Levy.