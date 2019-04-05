The Best Songs Ever ... This Week, April 5, 2019

By Matt Reilly 5 minutes ago
  • Grupo Fantasma poses for a photo after performing in studio at KUTX last week.
    Grupo Fantasma poses for a photo after performing in studio at KUTX last week.
    Juan Figueroa for KUTX

The staff at our sister station KUTX scour the earth to bring listeners the best music. Each Friday, they share three of their favorite songs on Morning Edition.

 

 

"Cuidado" by Grupo Fantasma

First up, music from Austin’s Grupo Fantasma. Their new album American Music Vol. VII is a continuation of the process that makes them both wholly unique and beloved: mixing various musical influences to create songs that are infectious, relatable and danceable. This song is the perfect example: it’s called "Cuidado." 

 

"Patience" by Tame Impala

Next, we take it down under for the Australian outfit Tame Impala. Kevin Parker and company made their name as a psych rock band but have since transitioned into a, dare I say it, smoother band. This song makes we want to go roller skating. It’s called "Patience."

 

"Change" by Mavis Staples

Finally, American icon Mavis Staples. Lyrically, it’s a song that would have worked in the civil rights era just as easily as it does today, giving it a timeless quality. Add to that the gut- bucket blues production and you have a song rooted in both past and present, which shows us that not much has changed since we were first introduced to Mavis over 60 years ago. It's called "Change."

Produced by Art Levy
 

Tags: 
The Best Songs Ever ... This Week
KUTX
Music

Related Content

The Best Songs Ever ... This Week, March 29, 2019

By Jody Denberg Mar 29, 2019
Salvador Castro for KUTX

The staff at our sister station KUTX scour the earth to bring listeners the best music. Each Friday, they share three of their favorite songs on Morning Edition.

The Best Songs Ever ... This Week, March 22, 2019

By Rick McNulty Mar 28, 2019
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUTX

The staff at our sister station KUTX scour the earth to bring listeners the best music. Each Friday, they share three of their favorite songs on Morning Edition.

The Best Songs Ever ... This Week, March 8, 2019

By Art Levy Mar 8, 2019
Julia Reihs / KUTX

The staff at our sister station KUTX scour the earth to bring listeners the best music. Each Friday, they share three of their favorite songs on Morning Edition.