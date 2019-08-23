The Best Songs Ever ... This Week, Aug. 23, 2019

The staff at our sister station KUTX scour the earth to bring listeners the best music. Most Fridays, they share three of their favorite songs on Morning Edition.

'Graves' by Los Coast

Local band Los Coast makes music that is hard to pin down: not completely psychedelic, not quite funk or soul, not really indie rock. Instead it’s all of those things, and reflective of our eclectic music scene, which Los Coast is now taking on the road. From the Austin band's new album Samsara, here’s Los Coast with “Graves."

'Dark & Handsome' by Blood Orange

Up next, Blood Orange, aka Devonte Hynes, surprised even his label when he dropped his new album Angel’s Pulse less than a year after his last. His collaboration with Toro Y Moi is one of the album’s standouts. Here’s Blood Orange, with “Dark & Handsome.”



'All My Happiness Is Gone' by Purple Mountains

Finally, you may have heard the terrible news about the recent suicide of David Berman, the enigmatic songwriter behind the band Silver Jews. Earlier this year, Berman released his first album in a decade with his new band, Purple Mountains. "All My Happiness Is Gone" is about the end of his marriage, and it manages to be both sad and soaring at the same time.

