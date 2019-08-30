The Best Songs Ever ... This Week, Aug. 30, 2019

The staff at our sister station KUTX scour the earth to bring listeners the best music. Most Fridays, they share three of their favorite songs on Morning Edition.

"Mama Se" by Golden Dawn Arkestra

First up is one of Austin’s favorite party bands, Golden Dawn Arkestra. They get their spiritual influence from the Sun Ra Arkestra, and their musical influences are all over the map. "Mama Se" borrows from Central African soukous and West African Afro-beat, with a twinge of psych rock thrown in for good measure.

"Stay High" by Brittany Howard

Up next is the powerful vocalist Brittany Howard. We know her for fronting the band Alabama Shakes, but she's stepping out on her own with Jamie, her solo debut out Sept. 20. Her sweet, soulful voice really shines on "Stay High," and you can see her at ACL Fest in October.

"Do You Remember" by Chance The Rapper and Benjamin Gibbard

This last song is one we can all relate to with its bittersweet remembrances of childhood summers. Chance the Rapper and Death Cab for Cutie singer Benjamin Gibbard wax melancholic on this beautiful song about summers past called "Do You Remember."

Produced by Art Levy.