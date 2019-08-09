The Best Songs Ever ... This Week, Aug. 9, 2019

The staff at our sister station KUTX scour the earth to bring listeners the best music. Most Fridays, they share three of their favorite songs on Morning Edition.

"Suddenly" by A. Swayze & The Ghosts

Let's start with some blistering post-punk/rock and roll all the way from Tasmania. It's a group called A. Swayze & The Ghosts, and they've managed to offer a twist on gender perspectives. Andrew Swayze sings in the first person from the viewpoint of a female with lyrics written by his wife. Add in the sharp guitar edges and locomotive tempo, and you've got something amazing called "Suddenly."

"Slow Burn" by Flora & Fawna

Next up is some truth in advertising – at least in terms of the title of the song. It's called "Slow Burn," and it's by an Austin duo that just formed this year. They're called Flora & Fawna and they've put together a slow burning synth pop tune that will cool you off on a hot summer night.

"Summer's Song" by Villagers

Speaking of summer, one of my favorite things about it is finding new songs to listen to by the pool – and boy, did I strike gold when I first heard the new tune from the Irish band Villagers. It's actually called "Summer's Song." And guess what? It sounds great by the pool.

Produced by Art Levy.