The Best Songs Ever ... This Week, July 12, 2019

Most Fridays, they share three of their favorite songs on Morning Edition.

"Hard to Kill" by Bleached

Let’s get started with something that’s fierce but fun. Almost 10 years back, the Clavin sisters formed their genre-inclusive punk rock outfit Bleached from the ashes of their former group Mika Miko. Today marks the release of the third album from Bleached, Don’t You Think You’ve Had Enough?And since, as a matter of fact, we don’t, tear into the Blondie-esque ‘80s-style bounce of its second single, “Hard to Kill."

"Face the Facts" by Foxygen

While we’re chatting about retro-inspired stuff, let’s talk about aspiring yacht rockers Foxygen. I was never really a fan of theirs until they switched things up and started sounding like a millennial version of Christopher Cross, but in the best way possible. This past April, Foxygen shared their sixth album, Seeing Other People, so let’s set sail with one of the record’s more effects-heavy cuts, “Face the Facts."

"Spontaneous" by Flying Lotus

Finally, let’s pay a visit to one of my all-time biggest musical inspirations, Flying Lotus. Until The Quiet Comes was pretty much perfect in my mind and You’re Dead! was a bit vapid in comparison. Thankfully, a couple months back FlyLo put outFlamagra, his first album in five years, and it's a huge redemption in my book. The collaborations are strong, the transitions are smooth and the beats are bangin’. Here’s a team up I never saw coming but works better than anyone could’ve imagined: “Spontaneous” from Flying Lotus and Little Dragon.

