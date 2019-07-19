The Best Songs Ever ... This Week, July 19, 2019

The staff at our sister station KUTX scour the earth to bring listeners the best music. Most Fridays, they share three of their favorite songs on Morning Edition.

"Nobody's Perfect" by Bruce Robison and Kelly Willis

Up first, the first couple of Americana: Austin's Bruce Robison and Kelly Willis. They've come back with their fourth album as a duo, Beautiful Lie, and this song tells the truth: "Nobody's Perfect."

"Not The News" by Thom Yorke

Up next is the new solo album from Radiohead's Thom Yorke. Anima is his third solo offering, and he'll bring the songs to ACL Fest this fall with a backing band called Tomorrow's Modern Boxes. Check out "Not The News."

"No Bullets Spent" by Spoon

Finally, a new song from Austin's Spoon. On July 26, the collection Everything Hits At Once: The Best Of Spoon hits wherever you get your music. That same night, Spoon hits the Austin 360 Amphitheater, opening for Beck and Cage The Elephant. The compilation album ends with this new song, "No Bullets Spent."

