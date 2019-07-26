The Best Songs Ever ... This Week, July 26, 2019

The staff at our sister station KUTX scour the earth to bring listeners the best music. Most Fridays, they share three of their favorite songs on Morning Edition.

"Colors" by Black Pumas

First up, it's music from Austin's own Black Pumas, who won Best New Band and Song of the Year honors at this year's Austin Music Awards. The band features the giant talents of Grammy-winning producer/guitarist Adrian Quesada and singer Eric Burton. The KUTX July Artist of the Month will be returning from a very successful nationwide tour for two shows at the Mohawk on Aug. 23 and 24. Check out "Colors," from Black Pumas' self-titled debut.

"Sing A Glad Song" by Kevin Morby

Next up, singer-songwriter Kevin Morby, who was born in Lubbock, raised in Kansas City, and has been living in Brooklyn these days. He released his fifth album this year, Oh My God, and as the title suggests, the subject is our cultural relationship with God. It tackles everything from the deep to the trivial to our everyday use of the expression "oh my God." Hear "Sing A Glad Song."

"Pink & Blue" by Tycho

Our final song comes from Tycho, the stage name for Scott Hansen. His last album, Epic, got a Grammy nomination for Best Dance/Electronic Album. And his fifth album, Weather, has more of an indie-rock feel, heavier on the human voice. That voice belongs to L.A. singer-songwriter Saint Sinner, who sings on "Pink & Blue."

