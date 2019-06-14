The Best Songs Ever ... This Week, June 14, 2019

The staff at our sister station KUTX scour the earth to bring listeners the best music. Most Fridays, they share three of their favorite songs on Morning Edition.

"Fire" by Black Pumas

Black Pumas was recently voted the best new band in the Austin Music Awards. The group is the brainchild of revered Austin guitarist and producer Adrian Quesada and features the soul-stirring vocals of Eric Burton. For the longest time, they only had one song available, but they’re finally releasing their self-titled debut album on June 21 and playing Antone's the same night. Check out "Fire," by Black Pumas.

"Pleasures Pain" by Abby Jeanne

Next up is a powerhouse vocalist named Abby Jeanne who hails from Milwaukee. She recently played KUTX's Studio 1A and rocked the house. This young lady is someone to keep an eye and an ear on. Check out "Pleasures Pain."

"Cuz I Love You" by Lizzo

Last, but most certainly not least, is Lizzo. She’s currently on a roll with her new album, Cuz I Love You. The outspoken, Houston-born, force of nature is not to be denied as you’ll hear on the title track from the album.

Produced by Art Levy.