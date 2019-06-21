The Best Songs Ever ... This Week, June 21, 2019

By Taylor Wallace 45 minutes ago
  • Making Movies performs at the Pachanga Latino Music Festival in 2014.
    Making Movies performs at the Pachanga Latino Music Festival in 2014.
    Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

The staff at our sister station KUTX scour the earth to bring listeners the best music. Most Fridays, they share three of their favorite songs on Morning Edition.

"Andean Condor" by Pixx

First up is the new single from the UK’s Hannah Rodgers, who performs under the moniker Pixx. Back with her second album, she tackles everything from men to God to climate change, and her pop-music-meets-alternative-soul sound is tighter and stronger. Check out “Andean Condor.”

"Oh, Baby" by Jessy Wilson

Next we head to Brooklyn with musician and painter Jessy Wilson. She got her start singing backup for Alicia Keys straight out of high school and made her own waves as one half of the Nashville blues-indie duo Muddy Magnolias. Her debut solo album Phase represents the next stretch of her artistic exploration: R&B with touches of vintage soul. "Oh, Baby" is produced by Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney.

"Delilah" by Making Movies

And finally, the newest single from Making Movies, the Kansas City quartet made up of a pair of Panamanian-American brothers and Mexican-American brothers. Their new album ameri’kana is politically charged, spotlighting issues concerning the Latino community. The prolific Panamanian singer and activist Rubén Blades joins the band on "Delilah."

Produced by Art Levy.

Tags: 
The Best Songs Ever ... This Week

Related Content

The Best Songs Ever ... This Week, June 14, 2019

By Jay Trachtenberg Jun 14, 2019
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUTX

The staff at our sister station KUTX scour the earth to bring listeners the best music. Most Fridays, they share three of their favorite songs on Morning Edition.

The Best Songs Ever ... This Week, June 7, 2019

By Art Levy Jun 7, 2019
Erika Wennerstrom performing.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUTX

The staff at our sister station KUTX scour the earth to bring listeners the best music. Most Fridays, they share three of their favorite songs on Morning Edition.

The Best Songs Ever ... This Week, May 31, 2019

By Matt Reilly May 31, 2019
Courtesy of the artists

The staff at our sister station KUTX scour the earth to bring listeners the best music. Most Fridays, they share three of their favorite songs on Morning Edition.

The Best Songs Ever ... This Week, May 17, 2019

By Susan Castle May 17, 2019
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

The staff at our sister station KUTX scour the earth to bring listeners the best music. Most Fridays, they share three of their favorite songs on Morning Edition.