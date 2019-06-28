The Best Songs Ever ... This Week, June 28, 2019

The staff at our sister station KUTX scour the earth to bring listeners the best music. Most Fridays, they share three of their favorite songs on Morning Edition.

"Essentially" by Japanese Breakfast

I’m starting out with a very cool track by Japanese Breakfast called “Essentially.” It’s electro-synth-pop goodness by songwriter and vocalist Michelle Zauner. This is a one-off track included on the W Records’ singles series, which is the label of W Hotels. It was written by Zauner specifically for this collection on the fly. It has a total '80s dream pop vibe all over it.

"Gold Past Life" by Fruit Bats

Now on to another incredibly infectious pop groove with this awesome tune “Gold Past Life,” the title track to the latest LP by Fruit Bats. Fruit Bats have always made some incredible pop-rock, but there’s more going on beyond the surface. The mind behind the music, Eric D. Johnson, once described it as “existential make-out music.” This particular album represents new beginnings and surviving the darkest of times. Soak in the major '70s moods and radiant glows on this jam.

"Joni Mitchell Was Punk" by Otis Wilkins

My third selection this week is by an Austin-based band whose front man rather fearlessly moved their sound in another direction, and it’s golden. Otis Wilkins, led by songwriter and vocalist Taylor Wilkins, recently released the new song, “Joni Mitchell Was Punk,” far removed from the more previous Americana-tinged stylings of the band. This has more pop grooves. It’s not about Joni Mitchell, either; it’s an examination of owning up to one’s faults.

Produced by Art Levy.