The Best Songs Ever ... This Week, June 7, 2019

The staff at our sister station KUTX scour the earth to bring listeners the best music. Most Fridays, they share three of their favorite songs on Morning Edition.

"Be Here to Love Me" by Erika Wennerstrom

First up, new music from Austin’s Erika Wennerstrom. The Heartless Bastards singer/guitarist released her awesome solo debut last year, and she’s back with a new single that’s a tribute to one of her biggest influences: Austin icon Townes Van Zandt. Here’s Erika Wennerstrom, covering “Be Here To Love Me.”

"Zora" by Jamila Woods

Next up, music from Jamila Woods. The Chicago rapper and singer has a new album out called Legacy! Legacy!, and each song is named for and inspired by legendary artists of color. This one is called “Zora” for the African American writer Zora Neale Hurston. And you can see Jamila Woods in Austin on Tuesday at the Barracuda.



"Taste" by Ty Segall

Finally, something new from California punk rocker Ty Segall. It’s called “Taste,” from his upcoming album First Taste – the joke being, this guy has put out about 20 records in 10 years. But if this is indeed your first taste of Segall, he has a very specific sound: incredibly loud and gnarly, but also really catchy.

Produced by Art Levy