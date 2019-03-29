The Best Songs Ever ... This Week, March 29, 2019

The staff at our sister station KUTX scour the earth to bring listeners the best music. Each Friday, they share three of their favorite songs on Morning Edition.

"Transparency" by Night Glitter

Austin's Night Glitter is essentially singer LouLou Ghelichkhani from Thievery Corporation and bassist John Michael Schepf, who just finished about a dozen gigs with Ben Dickey at SXSW. Together as Night Glitter, they've put out an EP, and their new single is "Transparency," sung in French by Ghelichkhani.

"For Real" by Tom Petty

Tom Petty died in 2017, but there have been a couple of archival releases already. The first, American Treasure, includes almost all previously unreleased material. The new one, The Best Of Everything, has two previously unreleased songs. Check out "For Real," recorded in 2000; it almost sounds like Tom is talking to us from the great beyond.

"Different Kind of Love" by Adia Victoria

Tennessee-based poet and songwriter Adia Victoria recentily visited KUTX's Studio 1A. Her second album, Silences, is amazing and punctuated by the rocker "Different Kind Of Love."