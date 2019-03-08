The Best Songs Ever ... This Week, March 8, 2019

The staff at our sister station KUTX scour the earth to bring listeners the best music. Each Friday, they share three of their favorite songs on Morning Edition.

"Crowned" by Cautious Clay

We’re going all SXSW-themed music this week, because have you heard? There's this little music festival that's taking over Austin the next few weeks. Let’s start with Cautious Clay. His music is dark and soulful, but the thing I like the best is the sense of atmosphere. Check out “Crowned," and catch Cautious Clay at KUTX Live at the Four Seasons on Thursday.

"Cuatro Crazy" by Y La Bamba

Next up is Luz Elena Mendoza, who is also in town for SXSW. She’s been making music as Y La Bamba for over a decade, but her latest album Mujeres is self-produced. On "Cuatro Crazy," she really lets her personality and weirdness shine through, sounding a bit like the Cocteau Twins mixed with her Mexican-American heritage.

"Little Dancer" by Heart Bones

And finally, something local to check out when you’re running around the fest. Heart Bones features Austin’s Sabrina Ellis – who you may know from Sweet Spirit and A Giant Dog – and Sean Tillman, a.k.a. Har Mar Superstar. Together they make big, tongue-in-cheek '80s pop. You might want to cue up a training montage for "Little Dancer." Be sure to catch them live at the Four Seasons for KUTX’s SXSW broadcast on Thursday.