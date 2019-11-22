The Best Songs Ever ... This Week, Nov. 22, 2019

The staff at our sister station KUTX scour the earth to bring listeners the best music. Most Fridays, they share three of their favorite songs on Morning Edition.

"It Might Be Time" by Tame Impala

I’m starting out this time with the driving “It Might Be Time” by Tame Impala. This is a track on the band’s fourth studio album, The Slow Rush, which is dropping on Valentine’s Day. I dig the danceable beat, and that Ironside-sounding siren riff (remember Ironside?). You can also feel songwriter Kevin Parker’s love for various kinds of '70s rock on this track.



"History Repeats" by Brittany Howard

Onward to one of my favorite powerhouse sirens: Brittany Howard. The frontwoman of Alabama Shakes is making waves with her debut solo album, Jaime. The track I’ve selected is “History Repeats,” a heavy, funky groove all about the recurring mistakes that hold us back, again and again. Howard has said this album is one of her most honest and personal projects she’s done, right down to the album title, named in honor of her late sister, who died of cancer when they were just teenagers. The album is one of my favorites of the year.

"Oct 33" by Black Pumas

And now, it is with tremendous pride that I give you my final selection for the week, which comes from a Grammy-nominated Austin band: Black Pumas. Yes, a lot of hometown pride going on here for the group, which received a nomination for best new artist. The track I have from their outstanding self-titled debut LP is “Oct 33,” and there’s a slow-burning power to this groove that transports you into the era of old-school soul’s more raw moments.

Produced by Art Levy.