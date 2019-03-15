Beto O'Rourke Acknowledges Involvement With A Hacking Group As A Teen

By & 10 minutes ago
  • U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-El Paso, stopped in Gainesville at the historic Santa Fe Depot June 9, 2018 to complete his 254 county journey across the state in his campaign to unseat U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.
    U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-El Paso, stopped in Gainesville at the historic Santa Fe Depot June 9, 2018 to complete his 254 county journey across the state in his campaign to unseat U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.
    Leslie Boorhem-Stephenson

WASHINGTON, Iowa — Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke acknowledged his involvement with a hacking group during a campaign trip in Iowa on Friday.

It was something “that I was part of as a teenager, not anything that I’m proud of today,” O’Rourke, 46, told reporters in Iowa. “That’s the long and short of it.”

According to a story first published in Reuters on Friday morning, in the 1980s O’Rourke was a member of the Cult of the Dead Cow, a group known for coining the term “hacktivism” and releasing tools that allowed less tech-savvy users to hack computers running Microsoft’s Windows operating system.

O’Rourke, who entered the crowded Democratic primary on Thursday after months of speculation, previously told reporters in Washington that he hadn’t seen the Reuters article.

The story says O'Rourke wrote online essays using the pseudonym "Psychadelic Warlord;" one essay, written when he was 15, was a piece of short fiction from the point of view of a killer who runs over two children with a car.

“As I neared the young ones, I put all my weight on my right foot, keeping the accelerator pedal on the floor until I heard the crashing of the two children on the hood, and then the sharp cry of pain from one of the two," the story reads. "I was so fascinated for a moment, that when after I had stopped my vehicle, I just sat in a daze, sweet visions filling my head.”

According to Reuters, fellow members of the hacking group kept O’Rourke’s involvement a secret for years — including during his Senate race against Ted Cruz in 2018.

O'Rourke is the second Texan to enter the race, joining former San Antonio mayor and U.S. housing secretary Julián Castro.

________________________________

From The Texas Tribune

Tags: 
2020 Presidential Race
2020 Elections

Related Content

Beto O'Rourke Is Running For President, Ending Months Of Speculation

By & Mar 14, 2019
Beto O'Rourke addresses supporters in El Paso on election night in November.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Former Democratic Congressman Beto O’Rourke is running for president, he announced in a video with his wife, Amy.

Democratic Candidates Target Tech Giants, Who Are Major Party Donors

By Mar 11, 2019

Over the weekend in Austin, Texas, South by Southwest became a major presidential forum. More than half a dozen candidates showed up to the annual music, arts and technology convention. Democrats competed with each other to be the tough-on-tech candidate, a development in line with the party's move to the left but at odds with its reliance on tech donors.

Can Beto O'Rourke Succeed With His Campaign To 'Unite A Very Divided Country'?

By Mar 14, 2019
Gabriel C. Pérez/KUT

From Texas Standard:

At 4:30 a.m. El Paso time Thursday, Beto O'Rourke confirmed, in a video with his wife at his side, that he's tossing his hat into the ring, so to speak, and running for president. O'Rourke is one of 15 Democrats who've announced their candidacy so far. 

Richard Pineda is an associate professor in the Department of Communication and director of the Sam Donaldson Center for Communication Studies at the University of Texas at El Paso. Pineda says though O'Rourke will be up against another Texan in the primaries, Julián Castro, O'Rourke is "head and shoulders above" him because of the support he generated during his 2018 Senate race.