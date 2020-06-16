'Black Austin Matters' Painted Across Congress Avenue In Downtown Austin

Parts of Congress Avenue were closed Tuesday as city crews painted "Black Austin Matters" across several blocks of the downtown Austin street.

"Congress Avenue is a canvas of our city," Austin Transportation Department said in a tweet announcing the mural. "From marathons to marches, stories are made here. Some don’t have the chance to tell their stories so this morning we gave them the canvas."

The city said to expect closures between Sixth and Ninth streets as crews work on the painting.

Several cities nationwide have painted "Black Lives Matter" on major roads, including 16th Street in front of the White House.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and more photos.

