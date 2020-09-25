Black Is Beautiful: Building Bridges With Beer

By Laura Rice & Shelly Brisbin 30 minutes ago
  • Black is Beautiful beer
    Courtesy of Marcus Baskerville

From Texas Standard:

Beer collaborations are pretty common. Brewers like to team up and get creative with their recipes. But a project from a San Antonio brewer has taken that idea to new heights, and it's accomplishing more than just selling beer.

Marcus Baskerville is the founder and head brewer at Weathered Souls Brewing Company. He created the Black Is Beautiful Stout, and its popularity has exceeded his expectations. The beer is now available in many different forms across the United States and in more than 20 countries. Baskerville told Texas Standard that the Black is Beautiful project began June 1. There are now more than 1,150 breweries involved.

"My original goal was actually set at 250 breweries," Baskerville said. 

The project began because of the police killings of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, and the protests that followed. 

"Having young daughters myself, and looking back at the community that they're going to grow up in, basically I wanted to find a way to use my platform to contribute, to give back," Baskerville said. 

Baskerville provided the Black is Beautiful Stout recipe to brewers who wanted it, and who would agree to give all proceeds from selling the brew to groups that support inclusion and equality. 

"We provided a base stout recipe that's really easy to follow for breweries that don't particularly brew stouts, and then for those that wanted to be creative … we left a creative platform open for breweries to add their own ingredients, adjuncts and get creative with the recipe," Baskerville said.

Stout beers are typically dark, but their color can range, as Baskerville said, "from a milk chocolate brown to the deepest colors of black. And you look at some of the current situations that are going on in our society, and we just literally wanted to make that statement that 'Black is beautiful.'"

Though there are 350 breweries in Texas, Baskerville is the only Black head brewer and brewery owner. Few breweries around the United States are Black-owned, he said. He credits the brewers who have brewed versions of Black Is Beautiful as a positive sign. 

"The brewing industry does have the opportunity to be inclusive," he said.

Baskerville said he hopes more breweries will embrace Black Is Beautiful, especially once business begins to return to normal after the pandemic.

Tags: 
Black Lives Matter

Related Content

'Whiplashed': Texas Breweries Navigate Shifting Rules As Many Face Permanent Closure

By Jul 27, 2020
Julia Reihs/KUT

From Texas Standard:

Craft breweries in Texas that also operate restaurants were relieved after Gov. Greg Abbott announced over the weekend that they would be allowed to reopen. But breweries, winemakers and distilleries that don't serve food must stay closed, and some owners have asked Abbott to change the rules so they, too, can reopen.

Abbott ordered bars to shut down in late June in an attempt to slow the rising number of coronavirus cases. But operators of breweries, brewpubs, distilleries and wineries say their businesses are quite different from bars.

'Conversations In Black' With Ed Gordon

By John Hanson Sep 22, 2020

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Ed Gordon, Emmy-award winning broadcast journalist and author of Conversations In Black: On Power, Politics and Leadership.

For over three decades, the Detroit-born journalist has been a pivotal and leading voice in media and communications. From working at prominent corporations such as BET, NBC, MSNBC, CBS and NPR to interviewing the likes of Tupac Shakur and President Bill Clinton, he’s served as a positive voice for African Americans.

Last Week's Strikes Show Professional Athletes Are Serious About Social Change

By Aug 31, 2020
Keith Allison/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

From Texas Standard:

The Milwaukee Bucks were scheduled to play the Orlando Magic in the NBA playoffs on Wednesday afternoon. Instead, they kicked off one of the biggest strikes in American sports.