Boil-Water Notice Issued For Parts Of Bastrop County

By 28 minutes ago
  • The Bastrop water tower.
    The Bastrop water tower.
    Martin do Nascimento / KUT

Several areas of Bastrop County are under a boil-water notice while officials work to fix a water-main break.

The break, which occurred at the Aqua Water Supply Corp. on Thursday afternoon, has caused low pressure in the water system. Officials said the loss of pressure can allow microbes into the water.

To kill any harmful bacteria, the utility advises bringing water to a vigorous boil for two minutes before using it for drinking, cooking or making ice.  

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the Aqua Water Supply to issue notices for south of FM 812, along Highway 21 West, Caldwell Road, St. Mary’s Road, Laredo Drive, and the Legend Oaks and Elm Forest subdivisions.

Aqua Water Supply has asked customers to “minimize water usage until this issue has been resolved.”

General Manger Dave McMurry said a contractor hit a water main with a backhoe, causing the break. He said the utility hoped to get it fixed Friday.

Once repairs are finished, the water system will be flushed with chlorinated water. McMurry said it will take 24 hours to test the water for bacteria.

The boil notice will be lifted as soon as tests confirm the water is safe. McMurry said the utility hopes that will be by Saturday afternoon or evening. Customers will be notified through “telephone messages, local media and cable channel 1.”

The City of Austin issued a similar boil-water notice last fall after flood debris and silt caused issues with water treatment.

Tags: 
Bastrop County
Boil-Water Notice

