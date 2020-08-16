Cedar Park Police Officers Shot While Responding To A Call, Police Say Subject Is Barricaded In Home

Three Cedar Park police officers were shot while responding to a call Sunday afternoon, the city’s police department said on Twitter.

Officers were responding to a call at a home off Natalie Cove.

The officers are in stable conditions at a local hospital, according to police. The scene is still "very active," and the subject is not in custody, the department said around 5:20 p.m.

Subject is barricaded inside the home and multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene. pic.twitter.com/4Wwel2jUVe — Cedar Park Police (@CedarParkPD) August 16, 2020

The subject is barricaded inside the home, the department said around 4:30 p.m.

Police are encouraging people in the Heritage Park subdivision to stay inside for safety. The City of Cedar Park tweeted just before 4 p.m. telling people to avoid Bagdad Road between Osage and New Hope.

Please avoid Bagdad Rd. between Osage and New Hope. @CedarParkPD and Cedar Park afire Dept. have closed southbound lane of Bagdad at Heritage. — City of Cedar Park (@CedarParkTX) August 16, 2020

This is a developing story and will be updated.