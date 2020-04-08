Celebrating The Legacy And Impact Of HBCU Football

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents a panel discussion on the legacy and impact of historically black colleges and universities football. Featured on the program are former Miami Dolphins Larry Little and De’Lance Turner; Arthur McAfee, NFL senior vice president of player engagement; and Dr. Derrick E. White, associate professor of history and African American and Africana studies at the University of Kentucky.

The African American Research Library and Cultural Center and the Urban League of Broward County hosted student athletes from area high schools for a panel on the impact of HBCUs on football. The conversation focused on the history of black college athletics, chronicling the development of college football in the 20th century.