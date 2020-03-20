Central Texas Food Bank Adapts To Fill Growing Need

By 24 minutes ago
  • Aaron Garcia, a student at Trinity University in San Antonio, and Kellie Andrews, a school nurse with Ascension Seton, volunteer with the Central Texas Food Bank loading food into cars.
    Aaron Garcia, a student at Trinity University in San Antonio, and Kellie Andrews, a school nurse with Ascension Seton, volunteer with the Central Texas Food Bank loading food into cars.
    Julia Reihs / KUT

In one hour, the Central Texas Food Bank served 405 households at their Linder Elementary School distribution site on Thursday.

Volunteers from across the community – including school nurses, a janitor, an assistant vice principal and college students with extended spring break – armed themselves with gloves and loaded boxes of food into cars, all while practicing safe social distancing measures.

Volunteers distributed food to clients at Linder Elementary, serving 405 households.
Credit Julia Reihs / KUT

“Just because we have a pandemic, I still have the same food-insecure population that I had two weeks ago,” President and CEO Derrick Chubbs said.

The Central Texas Food Bank normally serves 46,000 to 50,000 clients each week across 21 counties in Central Texas. But Chubbs expects that number to increase in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“What we anticipate is more individuals that are being impacted because restaurants are closing and the like,” he said. “We literally are going to have to change our business model.”

This means both minimizing human contact and ensuring they have a food supply to serve a larger population.

The food bank has purchased more emergency cardboard boxes for food packing. At distribution centers, volunteers instruct clients to remain in their cars during loading to maintain social distancing practices.

Adriana Castro, a school nurse with Ascension Seton, volunteers with the Central Texas Food Bank as a way to serve the community and get out of the house.
Credit Julia Reihs / KUT

The food bank normally gets donations from local grocery stores, but people clearing out shelves amid the pandemic could affect that.

“If the grocery shelves are empty, the likelihood of them being able to donate food to the food bank is severely limited,” Chubbs said. “That’s what’s forcing us to have to shift our model and purchase food from vendors across the country.”

The Central Texas Food Bank continues to accept volunteers and donations as it adapts in these uncertain times.

“It’s very challenging to be able to do this,” Chubbs said, “but we are an essential service to this community.”

People can donate or sign up to volunteer at www.centraltexasfoodbank.org.

Tags: 
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Central Texas Food Bank

Related Content

We Want Stories About How People Are Dealing With The Coronavirus Pandemic. Tell Us Yours.

By 1 hour ago
A yard sign referencing toilet paper shortages in the Northwest Hills neighborhood of Austin during the coronavirus pandemic on March 20, 2020.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

There's no other way to put it: Things have changed.

We’re collecting stories of how your life has changed since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Tell us about your new normal.

COVID-19 Live Updates: H-E-B Offers Delivery For Older Customers; Testing Increases In Texas

By 12 hours ago
Customers who are over 60 can now have H-E-B groceries delivered to their home.
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

We'll be updating this story throughout the day Friday with the latest local news on the coronavirus. If you'd like to go through a roundup of Thursday’s news on COVID-19, read it here. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Austin Warns COVID-19 Has Spread In The Community – And Slowing It Requires 'Every Single Person'

By 3 hours ago
Dr. Mark Escott speaks during a news conference March 6 when South by Southwest was canceled due to health safety concerns.
Julia Reihs / KUT

Austin-Travis County has evidence of community spread of COVID-19, Dr. Mark Escott, the interim medical director and health authority for Austin Public Health, said Friday.

How To Get Help (And Help) In Austin During The Coronavirus Pandemic

By Mar 17, 2020
A man carries groceries on the UT Austin campus during spring break on Tuesday.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

We'll keep this post updated on how people can help and get help in the Austin area during the coronavirus pandemic. Know of something missing from this list? Email Andy@KUT.org.