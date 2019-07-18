Child Welfare Advocates Urge Texas Leaders To Stop Ongoing 'Trauma' At Border Facilities

By 7 minutes ago
  • Migrants under a bridge
    Migrants detained by Border Patrol are held in a fenced-off area below the Paso del Norte International Bridge in El Paso in March.
    Lynda M. González for KUT

Almost 40 child welfare and medical groups in Texas sent a letter to federal and state leaders Thursday expressing concern about the treatment of child migrants on the state’s southern border. They say poor living conditions are causing trauma among these children, which could have lasting effects.

The groups – which include Texans Care for Children, the Texas Medical Association, the Texas Pediatric Society and the Texas Academy of Family Physicians – say they have “deep concern” over reports of child endangerment at Texas facilities along the border.

“We urge you to support additional measures to ensure that all children and parents who are in the care of the federal government,” they wrote, “no matter their country of origin, receive compassionate, humane, and fair treatment."

TexProtects, an advocacy group working to prevent child abuse in the state, also signed onto the letter. Spokesperson Lee Nichols said the group doesn’t usually weigh in on immigration matters, but what's happening in these detention facilities has become a child welfare issue.

“We don’t know what the solution is to our immigration situation along our southern border,” Nichols said, “but what we do know is that willfully inflicting trauma upon children must not be one of those solutions.”

In the past several weeks, there have been reports of children dying in federal detention, as well as reports of children and families being inappropriately separated and denied proper access to food, clean water, clean clothing, bathing facilities, bedding and shelter.

The groups say they are concerned this poor treatment will create long-term physical and emotional impairments for families – and particularly small children.

“Early childhood trauma undermines a child’s healthy brain development and ability to form healthy attachments,” the letter states, “resulting in lifelong, negative consequences, such as chronic physical and/or mental illness and less likelihood of succeeding in school or becoming productive workers.”

The letter was sent to Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, the entire Texas delegation in Congress, the state’s U.S. senators and every member of the Texas Legislature.

Nichols said lawmakers would “take this seriously” because providing humane treatment to children “is the right thing to do.” But he also said lawmakers need to step in because childhood trauma “inflicts huge financial costs that can affect our society down the road.”

He said the costs of mental health treatment, the costs of the criminal justice system and the strains on the education system are “exacerbated” by child mistreatment.

“What is happening at the border is definitely inflicting trauma upon these children, which could have a lifelong consequence for them,” Nichols said.

Tags: 
Migrants
Immigrants
Undocumented Immigrants
Border

Related Content

Border Community Remembers A Father And Daughter Who Drowned Crossing The Rio Grande

Residents in the Rio Grande Valley gathered at vigils in McAllen and Brownsville, Texas, on Sunday evening to remember the lives of Óscar Alberto Martínez Ramírez and his 23-month-old daughter, Angie Valeria.

The Salvadoran father and daughter drowned as they tried to cross the river between Matamoros and Brownsville on June 23. Valeria's mother, Tania Vanessa Ávalos, watched as her family was swept away.

June Has Been A Deadly Month For Migrants Crossing The Border Into Texas

By Riane Roldan & The Texas Tribune Jun 28, 2019
Residents hold a vigil at La Lomita Chapel in Mission
Miguel Gutierrez Jr. / The Texas Tribune

As the wrenching photo of a Salvadoran father and daughter who drowned in the Rio Grande continues to spark national debate about U.S. immigration policy, the death toll of migrants trying to illegally cross the border has been quietly rising in recent weeks.

A Grim Border Drowning Underlines The Peril Facing Many Migrants

By Peter Orsi & Amy Guthrie & The Associated Press Jun 26, 2019
The Rio Grande River as seen from Brownsville, Texas as it passes under the Gateway International Bridge between the border cities of Brownsville and Matamoros, Mexico.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

The man and his 23-month-old daughter lay face down in shallow water along the bank of the Rio Grande, his black shirt hiked up to his chest with the girl tucked inside. Her arm was draped around his neck suggesting she clung to him in her final moments.

Trauma Felt By Immigrants At The Border Called 'Heartbreaking' – But Nothing New

By Jul 12, 2018
Renee Dominguez for KUT

There’s a lot of uncertainty about what’s happening with children separated from their parents at the Mexico border, but Austin-based Circle of Health International says much of what it sees these days is predictable and familiar.

Doctors Say Kids Separated From Parents At Border Face 'Toxic Stress,' Serious Health Risks

By Jun 8, 2018
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Pediatricians are warning that a federal policy separating parents and children at the U.S.-Mexico border poses serious long-term health issues for children. In some cases, they say, the separation could cause “irreparable harm.”

As Fear Of Deportations Rises, Children Show Signs Of PTSD

By Aug 10, 2017
Emil Pakarklis/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

From Texas Standard:

The first few days of the school year are an anxious time for most kids. But there’s a group whose levels of stress and anxiety are so high that they can only be compared to those who have experienced trauma.

Silvia Zuvieta Rodriguez is one of them.

“Since I was little I always had anxiety when it came to my parents not coming home at a certain time,” she says.