The City Of Austin Declares Racism A Public Health Crisis

By 36 minutes ago
  • People gather in front of the Austin Police Department on May 30 to protest racism and police brutality.
    People gather in front of the Austin Police Department on May 30 to protest racism and police brutality.
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

As COVID-19 hospitalizes Latino and Black people in Austin at disproportionate rates, the Austin City Council on Wednesday deemed racism a public health crisis.

“Solutions come with a clear and explicit statement of the underlying issue,” Council Member Natasha Harper-Madison told KUT after the vote. “You can’t take any action with a plan. You don’t have a plan if you don’t state what the problem is.”

The resolution, which was approved unanimously, does not include funding to tackle racism but directs City Manager Spencer Cronk to work with the city on anti-racist policies.

According to the Pew Charitable Trusts, other municipalities and states in the U.S. have publicly recognized the link between racism, health disparities and life expectancy, including Michigan, Ohio and the City of Indianapolis.

In May, Austin Public Health said Latinos in Austin and Travis County made up two-thirds of COVID-19 hospitalizations, even though Latinos only make up roughly one-third of the local population. Nearly 11% of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Central Texas are Black, according to the latest numbers from Austin Public Health, despite the overall population being roughly 7%.

Harper-Madison said the declaration also extends to the health crisis of policing, where Black men are more than twice as likely to be killed by police than white men.

“That is a public health crisis,” Harper-Madison told KUT. “That really just fortifies the efforts that we’re making towards absolute, from-the-ground-up transformation with our police department.”

As part of the annual budget process, council members have begun talking about cutting money from the city’s police department.

Since hundreds of Austinites criticized the city for initially proposing a small reduction to the police budget, some council members have proposed tens of millions of dollars in cuts – although some of the changes may not be enacted for this coming budget.

The resolution passed Wednesday asks state leaders to make the same declaration connecting racism and health outcomes.

In 2010, Texas lawmakers created a state office to tackle institutional racism, initially called the Center for Elimination of Disproportionality and Disparities. The department, later renamed the Office of Minority Health Statistics and Engagement, closed in 2018 when state leaders decided to stop funding it.

Got a tip? Email Audrey McGlinchy at audrey@kut.org. Follow her on Twitter @AKMcGlinchy.

If you found the reporting above valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.

Tags: 
Racism
Austin Public Health
Public Health
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Police Brutality

Related Content

Austin Will Start Renaming Parks, Streets, Creeks And Anything Else That Honors White Supremacy

By 1 hour ago
Vandalization of the Robert E. Lee Road sign in early 2018 sparked a conversation over whether the street should be renamed. The Austin City Council voted to change the name of the street honoring the Confederate general later that year.
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Austin will re-examine – and could ultimately change – the names of its streets, buildings, parks and creeks that venerate historical racism and the Confederacy.

The decision Wednesday from the Austin City Council follows up on a 2018 report from the city's Equity Office – one that suggested changing the name of Austin itself, as Stephen F. Austin was a staunch defender of slavery.

Hundreds Of Austinites Demand City Reduce Police Funding, Call Proposed Budget 'Insulting'

By Jul 23, 2020
Protesters call for the defunding of the Austin Police Department outside City Hall on July 11.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Lee esta historia en español. 

Austinites waited with their phones on hold, some for over an hour, to tell city council members on Thursday that proposed cuts to the police department’s budget were too small. Residents seeking more profound changes called the cuts a “pittance,” “insulting” and a “slap in the face.”

Latinx Austinites With COVID-19 Are Twice As Likely To Be Hospitalized

By May 12, 2020
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

The rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations is nearly double among the Latinx population in Austin and Travis County, health officials say.