Community Leaders Gather For Memorial A Year After Austin Bombings

  • Law enforcement officials work the scene of a bombing in Southwest Austin on March 18, 2018.
    Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Community leaders are gathering at City Hall this morning to remember the victims of a series of bombings last year and to thank law enforcement officials who took part in the investigation.

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley, Mayor Steve Adler and Peter Winstead, president of the Greater Austin Crime Commission, are scheduled to speak at 10 a.m. 

The bombings killed two people and seriously injured four others. After a three-week manhunt, the suspect detonated a bomb in his car as law enforcement approached, killing himself and injuring a police officer.

Officials ruled the suspect's death a suicide and closed the case in January.

Austin Bombings

