Conservation Group Renames Public Land Along Waller Creek The 'Waterloo Greenway'

By 2 minutes ago
  • Waller Creek near Sixth Street.
    Austin city planners have dreamt of redeveloping the public land along Waller Creek since the 1970s.
    Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

What do you call the parks and greenspace along Waller Creek from the state Capitol to Lady Bird Lake? The Waller Creek Trail? The Waller Creek Greenbelt? The city and nonprofit that are redeveloping the area have a new idea. Now, they're calling it the “Waterloo Greenway.”

The idea comes from the Waller Creek Conservancy, now Waterloo Greenway Conservancy. The group is responsible for the revitalization and maintenance of the parks, trails and greenspace in partnership with the city.

Peter Mullan, head of the group, says the individual parks and the creek itself are all keeping their traditional names, but the “greenway” will refer to the space in its entirety. 

The Waterloo Greenway Conservancy hopes the renaming will help it raise more money to redevelop the area.
Credit Courtesy of the Waterloo Greenway Conservancy

“We wanted to have something that could bring all those piece together into one whole,” he said. “Our goal is that this is a place that becomes beloved and cherished by the community. And in order to do that, people need to know what to call it.”

Redeveloping the public land along the creek has been a dream of Austin city planners since the 1970s.

The most recent efforts kicked off in 2011 with the closing of Waterloo Park. The project was initially pitched as something akin to the San Antonio Riverwalk. The plan was to use a massive flood-control structure under construction at the park to keep Waller Creek flowing at a contestant level year-round.

The goal of a constant-level creek was later abandoned as engineering and design problems plagued the flood intake structure and tunnel. The reopening of the park has also been pushed back to 2020.

But efforts to redevelop the greenspace, trail and connected parks continue, funded by the city and private donations to the conservancy.

The idea is to create an improved and better connected 1 1/2-half mile stretch of public land along the creek, including park and trail renovations and other public amenities.

In 2017, the conservancy received a $15 million grant from the Moody Foundation to build an amphitheater in Waterloo Park.

All told, Mullan said, the group is about halfway to making its $100 million fundraising goal. He hopes the renaming could help raise more money.

“The number of people that we still have an opportunity to connect with vastly outnumbers the people we’ve connected with,” he said. “I think having this new name is going to help us do that. It’s going to help us increase our constituency dramatically.”

Tags: 
Waller Creek
Waterloo Greenway

Related Content

How Does This Aquarium Fish Thrive In Waller Creek?

By Matt Cutler Jun 28, 2018
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Austin is the unique home to a thriving wild population of one of the most common pet fish in the world: the variable platy fish (on sale for $1.59 at Petco).

The platy is colorful, cheap and now the most abundant fish in Waller Creek, which runs about seven miles from North Austin down to Lady Bird Lake. There is no other known established wild population in the U.S.

Photos: Inside the Waller Creek Tunnel

By & May 21, 2012
Photo by Jeff Heimsath for KUT News

On Saturday, members of the media were invited to check progress on the Waller Creek tunnel, currently being burrowed some 70 feet underground.

When finished, the tunnel will stretch just over a mile from Waterloo Park to an outlet at Lady Bird Lake. The tunnel will create a steady flow for Waller Creek, and inlets along the creek will prevent water from overflowing, pulling 1 million square feet of developable land out of the 100-year floodplain downtown.

A design competition plotting the future of the Waller Creek area is unfolding alongside the tunnel excavation.

What to Do With Waller Creek?

By & Mar 2, 2012
Photo courtesy flickr.com/baggis

The future of Waller Creek – if not downtown in general – is being drafted in a design competition.

Waller Creek, winding through the Eastern portion of downtown Austin, has received sporadic attention and investment over the years. The creek is prone to flooding during heavy rains, which has occasionally claimed the lives of homeless citizens sleeping along its sparsely-traveled banks.

Efforts to address Waller Creek received a boost in in 2006, when the city partnered with the county to fund a tunneling project. Currently underway in Waterloo Park, the tunnel will create a steady flow in the creek and pull nearby land out of the floodplain. But while engineering and construction of the tunnel continues, the city is facilitating a design competition to determine the function and aesthetics of the downtown areas along the creek.  

Video: Inside Downtown Austin’s Waller Creek Tunnel

By Nov 27, 2012
Jeff Heimsath for KUT News

In May, the City of Austin invited members of the news media into the Waller Creek tunnel.

Meeting at the construction site at Fourth Street and I-35, reporters traveled down a 26-foot wide shaft, in a metal box lowered by a construction crane. At the time, some 1,300 feet had been excavated. When we checked back in in September, over 3,200 square feet had been excavated.

Above ground, the tunnel is designed to keep flood-prone Waller Creek in its banks. And just what to do with the acres of land pulled out of the flood plain is a hot topic: in October, a design team was named to plot the transformation of the Waller Creek area.