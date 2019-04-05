'Constitutional Carry' Bill Declared Dead After Gun Activist Visits Texas Lawmakers’ Houses

By 51 seconds ago
  • State Rep. Jonathan Stickland speaks at the Texas Republican Convention in San Antonio last year.
    State Rep. Jonathan Stickland speaks at the Texas Republican Convention in San Antonio last year.
    Bob Daemmrich for The Texas Tribune

After news broke that an activist pushing a “constitutional carry” gun proposal tried to visit the homes of several Texas House leaders, state Rep. Jonathan Stickland, R-Bedford, declared his bill on the matter dead and wrote in a statement Friday he’s “officially canceling” his request for a committee hearing.

House Bill 357 would give Texans the right to openly carry a firearm without a permit. While the proposal has failed to gain traction at the Legislature in prior sessions, it made headlines after The Facts reported that a gun rights activist, angry at the lack of movement on the bill, visited the homes of House Speaker Dennis Bonnen and other House leaders seemingly hoping to convince them to advance the gun legislation.

The activist, Chris McNutt, executive director of the nonprofit group Texas Gun Rights, was intercepted by officers with the Department of Public Safety when he attempted to visit Bonnen’s home.

Other gun rights activists on Facebook urged Bonnen to advance Stickland’s bill, with some posting threatening messages such as “Drag ’Im Out ... To The Nearest Tree.”

According to the Houston Chronicle, Bonnen called the activist's move “gutless.” And Democratic state Rep. Poncho Nevárez, D-Eagle Pass, who chairs the House committee where Stickland’s legislation was referred, told The Texas Tribune this morning that he initially planned to give the bill a hearing but, “the behavior of certain groups and/or individuals who are unreasonable on their expectations and even more unreasonable in their behavior caused me to reconsider.

“I have no hearing currently planned as a result,” Nevárez said.

In a Facebook video, Stickland said he was “saddened by the act of a few individuals who have that have stolen the conversation about legislation that I deeply care about. … There is a right way and a wrong way to influence the legislative process. … It is never okay to target their homes or personal businesses when you know they are not in town.”

Stickland admitted defeat in subsequent statement. He said that while “constitutional carry” was of “great importance” to him, it “will not become law this session.”

“I refuse to act like it is still a possibility and continue to provide false hope to my constituents,” Stickland said. “I cannot participate in political theatre and ask that Texans come to Austin to spend their time and money for a piece of legislation that has no path to success.”

_______________________________________

From The Texas Tribune

Tags: 
Guns
86th Texas Legislature

Related Content

Texas Lawmakers Always Fight About Guns. This Legislative Session Will Be No Different.

By Dec 4, 2018
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

During the weeks leading up to next session of the Texas Legislature, we're examining some of the state's most pressing issues – and the bills lawmakers have filed to address them.

First up, guns. 

Texas House Could Pass Bills Reducing Marijuana Penalties This Session. The Senate Is Another Story.

By Jerry Quijano Apr 1, 2019
KUT

Nine bills concerning marijuana and hemp are set for public hearing in the Texas House on Monday.

Here Are 3 Ways State Lawmakers Could Disrupt (Or Shore-Up) Short-Term Rentals In Texas This Session

By Mar 29, 2019
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

For years, short-term rentals – the rooms and homes on apps like Airbnb and HomeAway – have been the subject of lawsuits and hand-wringing on the part of regulators and people looking to rent out properties.