A Conversation With Cathy Hughes, Founder And Chairperson Of Urban One, Inc.

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Cathy Hughes, founder and chairperson of Urban One, Inc., the largest African American-owned and operated media company in America. 

Hughes began her broadcasting career in her hometown of Omaha, Nebraska, at KOWH (AM), a station owned by a group of African-American professionals.

In 1999, she became the first African-American woman to chair a publicly held corporation, following the sale of more than 7 million shares of common stock to the public. 

Hughes talks about growing up in Omaha; moving to Washington, DC.; purchasing her first radio station; starting TV One; how Covid-19 has affected the business; and Reach Media.

