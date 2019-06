On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents highlights of the Summit On Race In America: Liberty and Justice for All, held last spring at the LBJ Presidential Library at UT Austin.

Featured on the program are two civil rights legends: Dolores Huerta, founder and president of the Dolores Huerta Foundation and the Honorable Andrew Young, former U.N. ambassador, congressman and mayor of Atlanta.