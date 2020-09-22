'Conversations In Black' With Ed Gordon

By John Hanson 21 minutes ago

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Ed Gordon, Emmy-award winning broadcast journalist and author of Conversations In Black: On Power, Politics and Leadership.

For over three decades, the Detroit-born journalist has been a pivotal and leading voice in media and communications. From working at prominent corporations such as BET, NBC, MSNBC, CBS and NPR to interviewing the likes of Tupac Shakur and President Bill Clinton, he’s served as a positive voice for African Americans.

Gordon talks about why he wrote the book, the 40 top leaders and influencers he spoke with and what he learned from their conversations, and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Tags: 
In Black America
African American
Media
Black Lives Matter
Ed Gordon

