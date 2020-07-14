Corpus Christi ISD Prepares To Open Schools In Person And Online

From Texas Standard:

Many questions remain about what school will look like when classes begin in the fall. The Texas Education Agency, or TEA, currently requires schools to offer in-person instruction, but those offerings will likely be mixed with virtual learning. And the exact format will probably vary by district.

Roland Hernandez is superintendent of Corpus Christi Independent School District. He told Texas Standard host David Brown the district will begin school August 13, with a combination of online and in-person classes. Sports will begin later in the fall.

"Our biggest question right now is just how many students will return to face-to-face [learning]," Hernandez said.

He said the district will expect students to wear face masks on campus, and they will eat lunch in classrooms.

"Our approach right now is to limit movement of students in and about the schools," he said.

School procedures could change if local or state authorities issue new orders related to COVID-19.

If a Corpus Christi ISD student tests positive for the virus, Hernandez said the district would close the school temporarily and ask students to self-quarantine.

School budgets are under strain during the pandemic, and Hernandez said he believes the TEA, which administers school funding statewide, is listening to the needs of district superintendents.

Web story by Shelly Brisbin.