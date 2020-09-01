COVID-19 Cases Decline, But Austin Public Health Says Personal Safety Precautions Should Not

By 26 minutes ago
  • Michael Minasi / KUT

As he has done time and again over the past six months, Austin Public Health interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott said Tuesday that residents need to stay vigilant about wearing masks and social distancing. Otherwise, in weeks’ time, he says we could return to where we were at the end of June, when public health officials feared coronavirus cases could overwhelm our hospitals.

“Now’s not the time to crowd bars. Now’s not the time to have barbecues or family gatherings on Labor Day,” Escott told City Council members. “Now’s the time to stay the course.”

Daily cases have significantly decreased in Central Texas; the 7-day average of new cases is down from about 550 per day in early July to 89 as of Monday. This drop prompted the City of Austin last week to lower its risk level from Stage 4 to Stage 3, meaning that public health officials have approved some activities like eating out and shopping for healthy people.

“If folks want to go out with their household to a restaurant that’s probably OK, if that household is low-risk,” Escott said Tuesday.

And while rates of infection among Hispanic and Black people have remained disproportionately high, public health officials say that is beginning to improve. In the past several weeks, the rate of Hispanic people who’ve tested positive for the virus has dropped from roughly 17% to just over 10%.

Council members asked Escott how the city is monitoring potential outbreaks among college students, as many returned to campuses in the area last week. The University of Texas at Austin confirmed Monday that two students tested positive.

Austin Public Health Director Stephanie Hayden said the agency is scheduling meetings with fraternities, sororities and other student groups. She also said the city would be sending information on required coronavirus safety measures, such as mask-wearing, to managers of apartment complexes where many students live, including West Campus and Riverside.

While council members worried about the spread of the virus among young people, cases among people living in nursing homes, which made up some of the earliest outbreaks in the city, has been on the decline. On Tuesday, for the first time, the city publicly released the names of nursing homes with confirmed cases among residents and staff, after withholding that information for what they said were legal reasons.

“It’s not at all about transparency. It’s about the law,” Escott said. “Disclosure of information inappropriately means a criminal penalty for me and the city.”

Heritage Park Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Central Austin reported 124 COVID-19 cases, the largest among the area’s nursing homes.

If you found the reporting above valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.

Got a tip? Email Audrey McGlinchy at audrey@kut.org. Follow her on Twitter @AKMcGlinchy.

Tags: 
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Austin Public Health
Mark Escott

Related Content

COVID-19 Latest: Huston-Tillotson University Is Staying Remote This Fall

By 5 hours ago
Huston-Tillotson University in East Austin
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Tuesday, Sept. 1. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Lack Of Child Care Isn't Just A Struggle For Texas Parents. It Could Also Cripple The Texas Economy.

By 23 hours ago
Mainspring School, a nonprofit child care center that serves children up to age 5, has been closed since March. Most of the families it serves are low-income.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Lee esta historia en español. 

Part one in a four-part series.

On March 13, Cheasty Anderson sat in the conference room at her office. She and her colleagues at the Children's Defense Fund were grappling with the sudden mandate to work from home.

Daily life was about to become unrecognizable in many ways, and one of Anderson's biggest challenges began that day.

Preventing College Parties? Shame And Blame Don't Work, But Beer Pong Outside Might

By Aug 31, 2020

As the fall semester gets underway, college students are reuniting with their friends, getting (re)acquainted with campus and doing what college students often do: partying. But in the time of the coronavirus, as more parties surface university administrators have been quick to condemn — and even berate — the behavior of students.

"Be better. Be adults. Think of someone other than yourself," pleaded a letter to students at Syracuse University following a large gathering on campus.

Austin Stumbled In Handling COVID-19 Among Latinos. A New Report Highlights Efforts To Address That.

By Aug 28, 2020
A sign tells Spanish speakers to dial 211 for information about the coronavirus.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Lee esta historia en español. 

A report from Austin Public Health out Friday examines the city and county response to COVID-19 among Latinos – a population that's been, by far, the hardest hit by the pandemic.

The latest numbers from Austin Public Health bear that out: Latinos represent 52% of hospitalizations linked to the coronavirus.