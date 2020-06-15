As COVID-19 Cases In Hays County Rise, Texas State Students Worry About Going Back To School

By 26 minutes ago
  • Texas State University
    Texas State University

Texas State University is moving forward with plans to have students back on campus for summer classes that start July 6. But as the number of COVID-19 cases in the county grows, many students are concerned about going back to school.

“A lot of us often work in either retail or customer service, where we're interacting with people physically," said Matthew Gonzales, a rising senior studying public administration. Gonzales works at CVS to help pay for his tuition, making him an essential worker as well as student.

"With the increased number of people allowed in buildings and stores, the more people we come into contact with who may not be taking the same precautions that we're taking,” he said.

Over the weekend, the Hays County Health Department reported 142 new cases of COVID-19; officials are still waiting for the results from hundreds of free tests conducted on Sunday. In a letter to the Hays County Commissioners Court and health department, State Rep. Erin Zwiener asked the county to increase work on testing and contact tracing in the wake of so many new cases.

In a video posted on Twitter, Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra urged residents of San Marcos to keep social distancing when possible.

"The numbers are so high back to back to back that we don't even have a chance to properly report all the numbers," he said. A full report of the recent uptick in cases will be available on Monday.

Texas State Spokesperson Jayme Blaschke said the university plans to release its re-opening plans by the end of the week. The plans are coming from several working groups tasked with preparing recommendations on how to safely resume in-person instruction.

Gonzales said he doesn't feel heard by the university. He found almost everyone who responded to an informal poll he conducted online said they didn't feel comfortable going back to class, either.

"If I get sick, you know then I may not be able to go to those classes," Gonzales said. "I'll have to take a two-week break and given that summer classes are four weeks long, that would obviously have an impact."

Free mobile COVID-19 testing will be offered in San Marcos on Saturday at Bowie Elementary from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Additional mobile testing in Hays County will be available throughout the week.

Got a tip? Email Riane Roldan at rroldan@kut.org. Follow her on Twitter @RianeRoldan.

If you found the reporting above valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.

Tags: 
Texas State University
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Hays County

Related Content

Texas State University Monitoring 10 People For The Coronavirus After International Travel

By Mar 10, 2020
A sign tells visitors at St. David's Medical Center to alert staff if they've traveled to a region with cases of COVID-19 and have certain respiratory symptoms.
Julia Reihs / KUT

Texas State University is keeping an eye on 10 people who recently traveled to countries where the coronavirus is actively spreading, a spokesperson confirmed to KUT on Tuesday. The individuals –nine students and a faculty member – are self-quarantining at their homes off campus.

Texas State Dramatically Under-Reported The Number Of Sexual Assaults On Campus In 2016 And 2017

By Oct 1, 2019
Students walk through "The Quad" at Texas State University.
Callie Richmond for The Texas Tribune

Texas State University dramatically under-reported how many sexual assaults occurred on its San Marcos campus in 2016 and 2017, according to revised figures the school released Monday as part of an annual security report.

Questions About Protecting Yourself From COVID-19? Join Us For A Livestreamed Discussion.

By Jun 12, 2020
Jeff Levine places a face mask over the statue of Steve Ray Vaughn at Auditorium Shores during the coronavirus pandemic.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

On our next edition of Now What?, KUT's weekly livestreamed discussion series in partnership with UT Austin and the Dell Medical School, we'll talk with Darlene Bhavnani, an epidemiologist at Dell Med.

Austin-Travis County Urges Businesses To Reduce Capacity, Advises High-Risk Residents To Stay Home

By 2 hours ago
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Austin and Travis County are renewing their stay-at-home orders as the area sees an upward trend in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.