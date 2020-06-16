COVID-19 Latest: 107 New Cases In Travis County, No New Deaths

Austin Public Health reported 107 new COVID-19 cases in Travis County on Tuesday evening, down from 119 reported on Monday. No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported.

The five-county region (Travis, Williamson, Hays, Bastrop and Caldwell) had 22 new COVID-19 hospital admissions, according to APH. The seven-day average of new admissions rose from 22.6 to 24.6. Local officials worry about COVID-19 cases overwhelming local hospitals, so they’re keeping an eye on that number and adjusting risk and restrictions based on it.

The area is currently in stage 4 of APH’s risk-based guidelines, meaning higher risk individuals (people over 65 and those with underlying conditions) should avoid gatherings of more than two people and stay home unless absolutely necessary. Lower risk individuals should avoid gatherings of more than 10 people.

Stage 5, the highest risk level, would be triggered if the hospitalization average rises above 70. If the average falls below 20, the area will move down to stage 3.

The local health authority on Tuesday stressed the importance of wearing masks to slow the spread of disease. Dr. Mark Escott told Travis County Commissioners he wished Gov. Greg Abbott would allow cities and counties to enforce rules requiring people to wear face coverings in public.

"This is not one of those issues where we need to be divided. We've got to overcome the talking points. We've got to overcome the misinformation. We've got to overcome the conspiracy theory that this is some left-wing issue that is made up," he said. "It's not. It is simply not. Let's come together on this one issue."

Escott added that he could see room for discussion – and even political disagreement – on how quickly restaurants, bars and other businesses should reopen to offset economic losses from the pandemic. But he said masks should be mandatory. Wearing a mask limits the spread of COVID-19, he said, and it could also bolster "consumer confidence" for those wary of venturing out.

During a news conference, Abbott didn't directly address whether he would allow cities and counties to require face coverings.

Mayors of Austin, Arlington, Dallas, El Paso, Fort Worth, Grand Prairie, Houston, Plano and San Antonio wrote a joint letter to the governor Tuesday asking him to allow for local control to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

