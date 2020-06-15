COVID-19 Latest: 119 New Cases Reported In Travis County

Austin Public Health reported 119 new COVID-19 cases in Travis County on Monday evening. The county also had two more deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 106. 

The five-county region (Travis, Williamson, Hays, Bastrop and Caldwell) had 23 new COVID-19 hospitalizations. The seven-day average of new hospitalizations increased from 20.6 to 22.6. Officials worry about the coronavirus overwhelming local hospitals, so they're keeping an eye on that number and adjusting risk and restrictions based on it.

The area is in stage 4 of APH’s COVID-19 risk-based guidelines, meaning higher risk individuals (people over 65 and people with underlying conditions) should avoid gatherings of more than two people and stay home unless absolutely necessary. Lower risk individuals should avoid gatherings of more than 10 people.

Stage 5, the highest risk level, would be triggered if the hospitalization average rises above 70. The area would return to stage 3 if the average falls below 20.

