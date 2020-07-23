COVID-19 Latest: About 86,800 Texans Applied For Unemployment Benefits Last Week

  • Social distancing squares are painted in the grass at Republic Square Park in downtown Austin on July 13.
This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Thursday, July 23. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

New claims for unemployment benefits rose nationwide last week

New numbers this morning show 86,821 Texans applied for unemployment benefits last week. That's about 18,700 fewer claims than the week before.

Since mid-March, when the coronavirus pandemic started hitting the Texas economy hard, just about 3,191,000 Texans have applied for first-time unemployment benefits.

Nationwide, new claims for unemployment benefits rose to 1.4 million last week — the first increase since March, NPR reports

Austin hosts free virtual workshop on federal COVID-19 relief

The City of Austin is hosting a free virtual workshop today on the federal relief resources available for businesses, nonprofits and entrepreneurs affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Participants will learn about topics including recent changes to the Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program, as well as program eligibility.

The online event runs from 3-4 p.m. You can register for the workshop here.

COVID-19 Dashboards

What's happening statewide? Check out special coverage from KERA for North Texas, Houston Public MediaTexas Public Radio in San Antonio and Marfa Public Radio.

