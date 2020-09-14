COVID-19 Latest: Austin And Travis County Residents Can Apply For Relief Funds

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Monday, Sept. 14. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Austin and Travis County residents can apply for $2,000 in relief funds

Applications have opened for a second round of assistance for residents of Austin and Travis County who have experienced a financial hardship because of the pandemic. The city will distribute $10 million directly to individuals through a randomized process. Chosen applicants will receive $2,000 per household.

To be eligible, an applicant must:

be at or below 200% of the federal poverty level

be a resident of Austin or Travis County

be 18 or older

be experiencing hardship related to COVID-19; and

have not received other financial help in the past 30 days.

The application can be filled out online or over the phone, and is available in English and Spanish. People who need assistance can call 512-714-6950 weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The application period closes at 7 p.m. on Sept. 21. The money will be distributed starting Sept. 23.

The money is part of the Relief in a State of Emergency, or RISE, funds. The city awarded $15 million in the first round of funding to 20 agencies in May and June.

COVID-19 Dashboards

What's happening statewide? Check out special coverage from KERA for North Texas, Houston Public Media, Texas Public Radio in San Antonio and Marfa Public Radio.

If you find this reporting valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.