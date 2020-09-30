COVID-19 Latest: Austin City Council To Consider $15 Million Plan To Help Venues, Restaurants

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Wednesday, Sept. 30. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Austin proposes providing $15 million to assist music venues, restaurants and child care facilities

The Austin City Council could vote Thursday on a $15 million plan to assist local industries like live music venues, restaurants and child care facilities during the coronavirus pandemic.

The plan would redirect city tax revenue and reallocate money within the budget to help businesses. But it would fall well short of the expected need, which estimates say could be as much as $75 million for 1,500 businesses.

Council Member Leslie Pool says she wished the state could be doing more to provide funding.

“The state absolutely should be helping out,” Pool said. “They haven’t done anything. The governor hasn’t even called a special session to have that consideration. So, there’s a huge gap in what the state of Texas is doing in order to protect its residents.”

The deliberations come as business owners prepare for possible evictions. Travis County's moratorium on evictions for commercial properties expires at midnight.

— Andrew Weber

More Pflugerville ISD students will return to in-person class next month

All Pflugerville ISD students who chose in-person learning will soon be welcomed back on campus. The district started phasing students back to its campuses on Sept. 14, but they only allowed 25% to return.

Pflugerville ISD decided to maintain that capacity through the end of their first grading period. That will change on Oct. 13, when all K-8 students who chose in-person classes can return.

Ninth through 12th graders will be using a hybrid model if they choose to return to campus, meaning they will have both virtual and in-person classes on different days of the week. Today is the deadline for families to submit their decision to the district on whether to have students attend in-person classes or remain virtual.

— Allyson Ortegon

What's happening statewide? Check out special coverage from KERA for North Texas, Houston Public Media, Texas Public Radio in San Antonio and Marfa Public Radio.

