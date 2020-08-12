COVID-19 Latest: Austin Creative Workers Affected By Pandemic Can Apply For A $2,000 Grant Monday

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Wednesday, Aug. 12. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

City of Austin creates $3.5 million grant for creative workers

The City of Austin has created a $3.5 million grant program for creative workers in Austin hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, including people who work in the arts, music and fashion.

Eligible applicants can receive up to $2,000 to help cover immediate needs like rent, groceries and bills. Applicants must be 18 years or older, show proof of economic loss due to COVID-19, live within Austin city limits and have worked in the creative field during the last two years.

Musicians who've received money from the Austin Music Disaster Relief Program can still apply for a $1,000 grant. Applications for the relief grant open this coming Monday at 10 a.m. Read more about the grant application process on the city's website.

Nearly half of UT Austin students say they prefer all virtual classes

UT Austin expects more than 75% of classes will be fully online for the fall semester as the coronavirus pandemic continues. Nearly half of undergraduate students have said they prefer all virtual classes.

The remaining half have opted for a majority of online and hybrid courses, which mix virtual and in-person elements. University officials say because so many students will be learning remotely, they expect only 5% of classes will be fully in person.

More than 60% of faculty will be teaching online-only courses this semester and the number of staff members who must be on campus will be significantly reduced. The number of undergraduate students living on-campus has also been cut down to 4,500 students out of the normal capacity of 7,300 to help limit the spread of COVID-19. Classes begin in two weeks.

Austin airport sees increase in traffic, but still significant year-over-year drop

Passenger traffic at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport was down in June by just under 82% compared to a year earlier. Fewer than 292,000 passengers moved through.

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a significant toll on air travel. Passenger traffic at the airport from January to June 2020 was down about 55% compared to the same period last year.

The airport did see an uptick in passengers in June compared to months before. In May, Austin-Bergstrom saw around 130,000 passengers. That month’s total was down 91.5% from May 2019. In April, the airport saw only about 48,000 passengers — a 96.6% year-over-year decline.

COVID-19 Dashboards

What's happening statewide? Check out special coverage from KERA for North Texas, Houston Public Media, Texas Public Radio in San Antonio and Marfa Public Radio.

If you find this reporting valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.