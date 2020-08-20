COVID-19 Latest: Austin ISD To Call Families Directly Ahead Of Start Of School

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Thursday, Aug. 20. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Austin ISD to call all families in the district before start of school

The Austin Independent School District wants to make sure every family has what it needs before virtual learning starts Sept. 8.

​Administrators, counselors or teachers will call the guardian of every child enrolled at a school to see if the family needs any technology or has other questions about the start of the school year.

The district hopes by connecting with each family, they will have a better idea of who is able to do e-learning at home and who will need to come to campus so they can use a computer. The district plans to do at least the first four weeks of the school year online.

More people are buying and selling homes in Austin

People are buying and selling more homes in the Austin-area now than they were before the pandemic. The number of homes sold in the metro area last month was up by more than 20% compared to July of last year, according to the Austin Board of Realtors.

That’s the second month in a row that sales rebounded. But the number of homes for sale is sharply down from last summer, when it was already low. So prices are higher now — up 10% to a median of about $350,000. Within just the City of Austin, the median sales price was up to $423,000. Those high prices and limited supply are part of the reason why so many people are selling homes.

And a big reason why so many people are buying them? Interest rates are near historic lows. For a 30-year mortgage, you can find rates under 3%.

— Nathan Bernier

Round Rock ISD goes back to school today — virtually

Round Rock ISD students are going back to school today, but they'll start with virtual learning for the first three weeks.

Students from Pre-K through 12th grade will login to ClassLink, a system that will direct them to the online learning program called Schoology where students will find class work and parents can keep up with their child's progress.

The school district has emphasized the Sept. 8 deadline to turn in required forms for students. And they've outlined policies for students who will return to in-person classes on Sept. 10, called the "Reimagining Education Plan." Read more at RRISD's website.

— Allyson Ortegon

Alamo Drafthouse Slaughter Lane opens today

Austin-based movie chain Alamo Drafthouse is inching towards opening some of its theaters for the first time in months. That starts with the opening of the Slaughter Lane theater today, one of eight locations nationwide opening this weekend.

There's no word on when other locations in Austin will reopen to the public, but the Drafthouse plans to open about half of its 41 locations by the end of August.

The Drafthouse website lists the theater chain's safety protocols, including requiring masks anytime someone isn't eating or drinking and exiting by row once the movie ends. The company says there will be two "buffer seats" on either side of your seat(s) to maintain social distancing.

COVID-19 Dashboards

