COVID-19 Latest: Austin ISD Closing Survey For Families On Reopening Schools

Monday is the deadline to reply to Austin ISD survey on reopening

Today is the last day families can provide feedback to help the Austin Independent School District plan how to reopen schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The district has a short survey asking parents and guardians what they want to see when AISD starts phasing students back on campus starting Oct. 5. Families should fill out a survey for each student enrolled. Find the survey here.

Austin-Travis County reports 66 new cases over the weekend

Austin Public Health reported 66 new coronavirus cases over the weekend. That moves the seven-day average of daily new cases to 106. The cumulative case count stands at 28,441.

There were 15 new COVID-19 hospital admissions Sunday, bringing the seven-day average of daily new hospitalizations to 13. The city and county's death toll from COVID-19-related complications is 414.

UT Austin has reported 636 student cases since classes started Aug. 26.

The area is in stage 3 of APH’s risk-based guidelines. At this level, people are encouraged to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people.

