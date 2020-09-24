COVID-19 Latest: Austin ISD Superintendent Says Elementary School Parents Want Kids Back On Campus

By 6 hours ago
  • A sign outside Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium outlines COVID-19 protocols for visitors.
    A sign outside Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium outlines COVID-19 protocols for visitors.
    Michael Minasi / KUT

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Thursday, Sept. 24. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Austin ISD superintendent says elementary school parents want students to return to campus

Responding to rumors that the district might delay the start of in-person classes, Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde said the Austin Independent School District is moving ahead with plans to bring some schools back to campus starting Oct. 5.

The Texas Education Agency has said school districts must start bringing back students whose guardians want them to be on campus. Students can stay at home doing virtual learning, however, if that's what a family chooses.

AISD sent out surveys asking families their preferences between virtual and in-person classes. The deadline for that survey is Friday.

“Currently, it is clear that our elementary families are absolutely requesting that if at all possible, that we open up our campuses, knowing that we will be beginning with only 25% of the campus capacity,” Elizalde said at a news conference Thursday.

She also said that if an outbreak of COVID-19 happens at a campus, the school can quickly return to virtual learning.

– Claire McInerny

UT Austin’s proactive COVID-19 testing falls short of initial goal

UT Austin said when classes began this fall, it wanted to test up to 5,000 members of the UT community each week for COVID-19 through a proactive testing initiative to try and find asymptomatic carriers. But the university is not even testing half that number

​Jay Hartzell, who was confirmed as the new UT president Wednesday, says the university is not requiring students to get tested. Instead, it is encouraging them to do so voluntarily. Hartzell says the university is changing its strategies in the hopes of getting more students tested. 

"For us, it's been everything from moving testing sites out into the community,” he said. “So taking a site into West Campus or Jester Dormitory or other places where we can make it easier for people."

​He says while UT is not forcing students to get tested, the university will continue to tie testing to extracurricular activities. For example, some students who wanted to attend the last football game had to get tested before going.

— Claire McInerny

COVID-19 Dashboard

 

What's happening statewide? Check out special coverage from KERA for North Texas, Houston Public MediaTexas Public Radio in San Antonio and Marfa Public Radio.

If you find this reporting valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.

Tags: 
COVID-19
Coronavirus

Related Content

COVID-19 Latest: Health Officials Are Distributing Masks And Hand Sanitizer This Week

By Sep 23, 2020
A pedestrian walks along South Congress Avenue wearing a face covering.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Wednesday, Sept. 23. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Texas Republicans Sue To Stop Gov. Abbott's Extension Of Early Voting Period During The Pandemic

By Sep 23, 2020
An early voting location in Houston on Feb. 21, 2018.
Michael Stravato for The Texas Tribune

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is facing a lawsuit over his extension of early voting for the November election from prominent members of his own party — including state party Chairman Allen West, Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller and members of the Texas Legislature.

With Hospitals In Good Shape, Austin's Top Doctor Says Now Is The Time For Surgeries, Immunizations

By Sep 23, 2020
A sign requiring face coverings at Mission Funeral Home in Austin.
Michael Minasi / KUT

Lee esta historia en español. 

Hospitals in the Austin area are in “a very good situation,” the city’s top doctor said Wednesday, adding that now is the time for residents to take care of elective surgeries and immunizations, like getting flu shots.

Austin Public Health Official Warns Flu Season Plus COVID-19 Could Stress Hospital System

By & Sep 22, 2020
A bed in a field hospital set up at the convention center
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Lee esta historia en español. 

Coronavirus cases in Austin and Travis County have been inching up since Sept. 1, though hospitalizations have dropped by 20%, Austin's top doctor said Tuesday.