COVID-19 Latest: Austin Public Health Opens Up COVID-19 Testing To Anyone Who Wants One

Austin Public Health opens up COVID-19 testing

Austin Public Health is opening up coronavirus testing to anyone who asks for one. It’s an effort to identify more cases in people who don’t have any symptoms and may be spreading the virus without knowing it.

Austin-Travis County Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott says that’s among the next steps in getting the epidemic under control.

“We are trying to increase our testing so that we can capture more of those positive cases, even the asymptomatic ones, and push that positivity rate lower and lower before September the 8th," Escott said, referencing the first day of school in Austin ISD.

The latest COVID-19 testing positivity rate is 8.8%. It’s been headed down for the last four weeks, but remains above the goal of 5%. Another goal is to get the case reproduction rate below one to get case numbers and hospitalizations headed down instead of flat.

Visit the city's website to sign up for testing.

— Trey Shaar

Capital Metro returns to near-normal service levels

After months of reduced service, Capital Metro buses are running a close-to-normal schedule once again. The agency made the changes Sunday.

Executive Vice President Sharmila Mukherjee said some busy routes, like the 801, the 803 and the 20, will actually add service to prevent crowding and allow for better social distancing.

She said ridership has rebounded to around 45% of pre-pandemic levels. Service is still either reduced or suspended on some MetroExpress commuter routes.

COVID-19 Dashboards

