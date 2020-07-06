COVID-19 Latest: Austin Public Health Opens New Testing Site For Bastrop County Residents

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Monday, July 6. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Austin Public Health opens new COVID-19 testing site in Bastrop County

A new coronavirus testing site in Bastrop County will be able to test nearly 200 people a day, health officials say. Austin Public Health, in partnership with Bastrop County, says county residents can now use APH's online testing enrollment form to see if they qualify for a test.

If residents quality, they can then schedule a free drive-thru test in Bastrop. And, if a resident does not qualify, APH says that person can try again at any time if their symptoms change in the following days.

APH says appointments will be available on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Currently, residents need to have COVID-19 symptoms, exposure to others who tested positive or high-risk factors in order to qualify for a test.

"This new open test site will allow us to identify and slow the spread of COVID-19,” Dr. Desmar Walkes, Bastrop County Health Authority, said in a press release.

APH says the Bastrop testing site is one of two non-Austin sites included in the its online enrollment form — the other being the Williamson County site added in May.

Visit AustinTexas.gov/COVID19 to see if you qualify for a test.

Advocates call for statewide order banning health care rationing for Texans with disabilities

Disability rights advocates are pushing Gov. Greg Abbott to issue a statewide order prohibiting health care rationing that discriminates against Texans with disabilities during the coronavirus pandemic. The advocates want statewide standards similar to federal laws protecting people with disabilities.

Lisa Snead, an attorney with the group Disability Rights Texas, says states already have faced issues with health care rationing. That’s when providers have to make a decision about who gets the limited supplies of medical equipment or medicine they have available.

Some of those states have since been forced to implement statewide standards about how those decisions are made. Snead says the fact that Texas doesn’t have any standards in place right now is a problem.

"This means that in Texas individual hospitals and doctors can make these allocation decisions," Snead said. "So, there is no transparency on how some of these decisions about rationing are being made, which makes this a really scary time for persons with disabilities."

Snead says her group and others asked Abbott to consider putting standards in place in April. She says the situation is getting more serious as COVID-19 cases surge in Texas.

— Ashley Lopez

COVID-19 Dashboards

What's happening statewide? Check out special coverage from KERA for North Texas, Houston Public Media, Texas Public Radio in San Antonio and Marfa Public Radio.

If you find this reporting valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.