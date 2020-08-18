COVID-19 Latest: Austin Public Health Opens Up Testing To Anyone Who Wants It

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Tuesday, Aug. 18. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Austin Public Health opens up COVID-19 testing to find asymptomatic cases

Austin Public Health is opening up coronavirus testing to anyone who asks for a test. The change is an effort to identify more cases in people who don’t have any symptoms and may be spreading the virus without knowing it.

Austin-Travis County interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott said Tuesday this is among the next steps in getting the epidemic under control.

“We are trying to increase our testing so that we can capture more of those positive cases, even the asymptomatic ones, and push that positivity rate lower and lower before Sept. 8," Escott said, referencing the first day of school in Austin ISD.

The latest COVID-19 testing positivity rate is 8.8%. It’s been headed down for the last four weeks, but remains above the goal of 5%. The seven-day average of daily confirmed cases is at 208, which has remained steady since the end of July.

— Trey Shaar

Escott says there's more work to do as COVID-19 cases plateau

Austin Public Health's Dr. Mark Escott says with COVID-19 projections from UT Austin remaining flat into September, there’s more work to be done.

"This is going to take more work from us, from our community to push through this plateau to ensure that we can be in a better place come Sept. 8," he said.

Escott updated the Travis County Commissioners Court on Tuesday on some of the more positive data points. He said currently there is plenty of hospital capacity. The numbers of cases in nursing homes and long-term care facilities have been gradually decreasing. The seven-day average of patients in the ICU is just under 90, the lowest it’s been since June 25.

And for the first time since July, the percentage of coronavirus patients admitted to a hospital who are Black — 8.4% — fell to align with the representation of Black people in Travis County.

It was not all good news. Escott said new hospital admissions this week saw an uptick in the percentage of Hispanic patients. There is also an increase in hospitalizations among folks aged 70 to 79, which could mean an uptick in the number of deaths in the coming weeks. And there is a rise in new cases among the young, though if past data is an indication, that will likely have a limited impact on hospitals.

— Jimmy Maas

Capital Metro returns to near-normal service levels

After months of reduced service, Capital Metro buses are running a close-to-normal schedule once again. The agency made the changes Sunday.

Executive Vice President Sharmila Mukherjee said some busy routes, like the 801, the 803 and the 20, will add service to prevent crowding and allow for better social distancing.

She said ridership has rebounded to around 45% of pre-pandemic levels. Service is still either reduced or suspended on some MetroExpress commuter routes.

More information can be found here.

