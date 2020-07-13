COVID-19 Latest: Austin Public Health Opens Third Neighborhood Testing Location

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Monday, July 13. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Austin Public Health opens third neighborhood testing location

A third public COVID-19 testing site that doesn’t require people to arrive in a car opens on Monday. Austin Public Health launched two similar sites last week. The new one is opening at Givens Park, 3811 E. 12th St.

Unlike at APH’s main testing location, patients at these locations can arrive by foot, bicycle or motorcycle. They can also arrive in a car, if they choose. People should first take an assessment online or over the phone by calling 512-972-5560 to determine if they qualify for a test and to set up an appointment. But, APH says, depending on testing availability for the day, it won’t turn people away who don’t schedule an appointment ahead of time.

The other walk-up sites that opened last week are located at Southeast Branch Library and Little Walnut Creek Branch Library. Testing at the libraries is conducted indoors, while testing at Givens Park is done outside under a covered pavilion, APH says. The new sites were set up to make testing more accessible in parts of the city that have been most impacted by COVID-19, the agency says.

People are required to wear a face covering when they arrive.

Travis County sees nearly 500 more cases over the weekend

Austin Public Health reported 484 new cases of COVID-19 in Travis County over the weekend — 318 on Saturday and 166 on Sunday. Three more deaths were reported.

As of Sunday evening, there were 434 people hospitalized with the virus in the five-county region (Travis, Williamson, Hays, Bastrop and Caldwell counties). On Saturday, there were 435.

Despite that slight net decrease, there were 146 new COVID-19 hospital admissions reported in the region over the weekend, 73 each day. The seven-day average of new hospital admissions has been hovering around 70 over the last few days. Local officials worry about COVID-19 patients overwhelming hospital capacity, so they’ve been keeping an eye on that number and adjusting restrictions based on it.

A number above 70 could signal the region needs to move into stage 5, the highest level, of APH’s risk-based guidelines. However, health officials have not yet made that move, saying the change also depends on other factors, like how sharply new hospital admissions are increasing.

