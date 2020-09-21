COVID-19 Latest: Austin Reopens Relief Grant Program For Nonprofits, Hutto To Offer Free Testing

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Monday, Sept. 21. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Travis County sees 155 new cases and one more death

Austin Public Health reported 155 new cases of COVID-19 in Travis County on Monday, up from 66 reported over the weekend. The seven-day average of daily new cases is 117. One new death was reported, bringing the county’s death total to 415.

There are now 91 people reported to be hospitalized with the virus in the five-county region (Travis, Williamson, Hays, Bastrop and Caldwell), up from 79 on Sunday. APH reported a total of 23 new COVID-19 hospital admissions in the region Monday. The seven-day average of new admissions is 14, up from 13.

The area is in stage 3 of APH’s risk-based guidelines. At this level, people are encouraged to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people.

Austin Non-Profit Relief Grant reopens

The City of Austin reopened a $6.35 million relief grant program on Monday to reach more local nonprofits hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city’s Economic Development Department says it has revised eligibility requirements to accommodate more nonprofits. The department awarded $3.6 million in grants this summer, and officials say there is still about $2.4 million left to give. Local nonprofits can receive up to $20,000 dollars through the Austin Non-Profit Relief Grant.

Applications close Oct. 9. More information can be found here.

Tonight is the deadline to apply for emergency relief funding

Monday is the last day for residents to apply to the City of Austin's second round of the Relief in a State of Emergency, or RISE, funding. RISE 2.0 will give people financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic $2,000 per household.

Applicants will be chosen at random. There are some eligibility requirements, including being at or below 200% of the federal poverty line. Applicants must provide their monthly income when filling out the application online or over the phone by calling 512-714-6950.

Applications close tonight at 7. More information can be found here.

Hutto Fire Rescue Station has free COVID-19 testing this week

Free, drive-up testing will be available Tuesday through Thursday in Hutto this week. Testing will take place at the Hutto Fire Rescue Station at 501 Exchange Blvd. from 10 a.m to 2 p.m., or until supplies last.

The location is offering cheek swab tests, so those getting tested shouldn't eat, drink or use tobacco products 20 minutes beforehand. The testing at this site is available for anyone, not just Williamson County residents. An appointment is not needed.

The Williamson County Office of Emergency Management is partnering with the Texas Division of Emergency Management to offer the testing. More information can be found here.

More students in Central Texas return to school for in-person learning

Schools in Central Texas are phasing in more students for on-campus instruction starting Monday.

Eanes ISD expects to accommodate about 52% of students for in-person learning, up from the nearly 25% who were allowed on campus during phase one.

Leander ISD is in phase two of its reopening plan, bringing back second-, seventh- and 12th-graders, as well as students receiving help for dyslexia.

Elgin ISD will resume in-person classes today for those who want it after learning virtually for the first four weeks of school.

Monday is the deadline to reply to Austin ISD survey on reopening

Today is the last day families can provide feedback to help the Austin Independent School District plan how to reopen schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The district has a short survey asking parents and guardians what they want to see when AISD starts phasing students back on campus starting Oct. 5. Families should fill out a survey for each student enrolled. Find the survey here.

Austin-Travis County reports 66 new cases over the weekend

Austin Public Health reported 66 new coronavirus cases over the weekend. That moves the seven-day average of daily new cases to 106. The cumulative case count stands at 28,441.

There were 15 new COVID-19 hospital admissions Sunday, bringing the seven-day average of daily new hospitalizations to 13. The city and county's death toll from COVID-19-related complications is 414.

UT Austin has reported 636 student cases since classes started Aug. 26.

The area is in stage 3 of APH’s risk-based guidelines. At this level, people are encouraged to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people.

What's happening statewide? Check out special coverage from KERA for North Texas, Houston Public Media, Texas Public Radio in San Antonio and Marfa Public Radio.

